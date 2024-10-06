Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav summoned by Delhi Police for Rs 500 crore online fraud

Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh have been summoned by the Delhi Police. The duo have been summoned over an online fraud of Rs 500 crore. Along with the duo, the cops have also summoned three others connected with the scam. An officer has shared shocking details about the same on Thursday. As per the reports, more than 500 complaints were filed against them and other social media and YouTube influencers for promoting an app called HIBOX on their platform. These scammers used to encourage people to invest in HIBOX. The complaints were filed on August 16 by 29 victims with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO).

The police also arrested Sivaram, a 30-year-old Chennai resident who is the main accused of the massive fraud. The cops have seized Rs 18 crore from his four bank accounts. Some of the influencers and popular personalities that were named in the complaint are Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Adarsh Singh, Dilraj Singh Rawat, Abhishek Malhan, Saurav Joshi, Purav Jha, and Lakshay Choudhary. The cops revealed that Sivaram promised them a daily return of 5 percent of the investment, which can vary from 30 to 90 percent every month. The app was launched in February this year and has gotten investments from at least 30,00 people. As reported by several entertainment news portals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari said, “HIBOX is a mobile application that was part of a meticulously planned scam. The companies involved vanished after shutting down their office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.”

So far, neither Elvish Yadav nor Bharti Singh have commented anything on the matter of being summoned by the cops. Keep reading this space for more updates on the case. (Agencies)

