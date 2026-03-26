Big B shares message on humility in giving: Charity is meant to be given, not talked about

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his two cents on the true essence of giving, stressing that acts of charity should remain private and free from self-praise.

The thespian took to his blog to express his belief in the philosophy of selfless giving, stating: “Jab aap kuch denge, to aap ko milega bhi jab daan dete hain, to uska phal avashya milta hai. Dene ke baad use yaad rakhna, mere mann ke anusar nahin. Main uski charcha nahin karta. Charcha karke kya mil jayega aapko? Jise mila, uske dukh dard agar door ho gaye, to wahi sabse moolya yogdaan hua.” “(When you give something, you will receive something in return as well; when you donate, it certainly bears fruit. But after giving, I don’t believe in holding on to it or remembering it. I do not talk about it. What do you gain by discussing it? If the person who received it has their pain and suffering eased, that itself is the most valuable contribution.)”

He further reflected on how discussing one’s good deeds often shifts the focus towards personal gain rather than the benefit of the recipient.

“Aapke charcha karne se, aap apni baat ki badhoti, tareef kar rahe hain, apna laabh dekh rahe hain aap. Nahin, jise diya hai, laabh use hona chahiye, aur yeh keval jise diya hai, use pata hai. Aapko woh batane ki avashyakta nahin, kyunki phir aap apni tareef kar rahe hain!”

“(By talking about it, you are only amplifying your own actions, praising yourself, and looking for personal gain. No, the benefit should belong to the one who received it, and only they truly know it. There is no need for you to speak about it, because then you are simply praising yourself.)”

Highlighting his personal stance, the icon added, “Bahut se log aisa karte hain, par main nahin karta. Kya mil jayega bhaiya karne se? Daan diya jaata hai; uski charcha nahin ki jaati. Aisa mera maanna hai, aur maanna rahega. Chale hain, kaam pe.”

“(Many people do this, but I don’t. What do you really gain from it, brother? Charity is meant to be given, not talked about. This is what I believe, and I will continue to believe. Now, off to work.)” (IANS)

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