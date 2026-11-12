Big B shares thoughts on wellness & importance of staying active

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a thoughtful note on the importance of movement, wellness and maintaining a healthy routine, saying that even a simple walk in the park can make a difference.

Reflecting on the Earth's continuous movement over millions and billions of years, the icon took to his blog and drew a parallel with life, encouraging people to keep moving, live well and find happiness through prayer.

The icon wrote on his blog: "movement is the ultimate .. wellness attracts it .. gives it the needed impetus of worth… a walk in the Park .. busy on the work mode .. just moving … move and be in movement…" "Be in movement to bring that routine back .. if you are moving , remember the Earth is moving .. and has been moving millions and billions of years and no estimate of when and for how long the Earth has been moving … when the Earth is moving all else moves .. to us it seems the opposite .. but look at the propensity and its longevity … live well .. in prayer and happiness." (IANS)

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