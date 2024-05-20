Bigg Boss OTT 3: Salman Khan to get replaced by Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor or Karan Johar

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is one of the highly-awaited reality shows in the

digital space. Well, fans are quite excited and thrilled for the show to get started. The makers are gearing up for the Bigg Boss OTT season 3 and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. There were speculations about the host of the show. Previuosly, Bollywoodlife.com reportedly that Salman might give Bigg Boss OTT season 3 a miss due to his busy shooting schedule. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar have been approached for the show.

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT want Tiger 3 star to reprise as the host. However, a source revealed to Times of India TV that, likely, Salman may not host the next season of the show. As per reports, Bigg Boss OTT 3 was supposed to start in May. But, it has been now pushed to June and the conversations between the network and the actor have not reached any conclusions. Well, the makers tried to rope in Salman as the host of the show. Well, now the replacement for the host is on and conversations with actor Anil Kapoor are ongoing. He was approached by the makers. As per various speculations, the show may go on floors from June first week.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in main roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik announces engagement

Also Watch: