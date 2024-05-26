“Bigg Boss season 16” winner and Rapper MC Stan’s cryptic post about death

“Bigg Boss season 16” winner and famous rapper MC Stan is yet again in news for his cryptic post. Well, the rapper has recently become the most talked celeb on the social media after he parted ways with his girlfriend. MC Stan has left netizens shocked with his recent comment concerning death.

MC Stan participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and within no time he gained a lot of attention with his rapping skills. His strong lyrics and appeal towards large youth left everyone loving him.

MC Stan took to his Instagram handle as he shared a cryptic note which read, ‘Ya allah Bas maut de’. MC Stan is quite active on social media and his posts garnered a lot of attention. Well, his posts left netizens wondering if he is all alright.

Earlier, Stan posted ‘Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted’. He even spoke about his break-up. He even left everyone wondering why is he quitting rapping. He wrote, ‘Mein rap chodhne wala hoon (red heart emoji)’.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan spoke about his love and his immense love toward her left everyone in awe with him. (Agencies)

