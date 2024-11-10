Billie Eilish slams Donald Trump mid concert, calls him ‘predator’

Billie Eilish is upset with the results of the United States presidential election as she paused her concert to slam Republican candidate and winner Donald Trump. The winner of the US presidential election has been receiving a lot of hate from American celebrities and Billie joins a long list who didn’t mince her words in public. She called Trump a “predator”.

As she performed in Nashville, the singer said she “could not fathom” doing a show on a day like this. She said that she was utterly disappointed as Trump will soon return to the White House.

The video of the same has now gone viral. In the video, Billie Eilish said, “I want you to know that you’re safe with me, and you’re protected here and that you are safe in this room. And the song that we’re about to do is … about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”

Billie Eilish called Trump a ‘convicted predator’ and added, “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that — god, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.” (Agencies)

