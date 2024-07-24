Blake Lively shuts down divorce rumours with Ryan Reynolds

Ahead of the release of Ryan Reynolds’ Dead pool and Wolverine film, with Hugh Jackman, there were rumours in the Hollywood market that the couple was about to divorce and things weren’t so good between them.

Blake posted on Instagram, praising Ryan’s upcoming film when one fan commented, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumours going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.” Blake quickly replied and wrote, “haha they wish” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are parents to four children with the latest being born in 2023. Their first is James, 9 then Inez who’s 7 and Betty who is 4. Meet little Olin! Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively reveal fourth child’s name at movie premiere The couple recently admitted they love increasing their brood. Earlier, Ryan joked to E! News, “The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” (Agencies)

Also Read: Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki dies of electrocution during live concert

Also watch: