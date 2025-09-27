‘Bogus will, denying us everything’: Karisma Kapoor’s children in court

Confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets,” the children’s lawyer told the Delhi High Court. The court was hearing a petition by late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, seeking permission to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover.

Adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the Sunjay Kapur assets saga, the lawyer for Karisma Kapoor’s children has said the late businessman’s wife, Priya Kapur, has “appropriated” assets under the will.

During a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Friday of the petition by Priya Kapur seeking permission to file the list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, said “confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets.”

Jethmalani claimed the will was bogus, Samaira and Kiaan are being “denied everything” and two bank accounts had been wiped clean.

After hearing all sides, the petition to submit the details in a sealed cover was allowed by the court.

As the hearing began, Kapur’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, said they want the details shared in court not to be made public.

“It is up to the court if it wants to enforce it, but at least nobody should discuss the case outside court. As long as everybody agrees on an understanding that it won’t be shared with the public at large, I leave it to my lady (the judge), we have to devise a way,” he said.

Jethmalani said there can’t be a media gag, and both sides have been talking about the case in public. “They claimed that the children have a Rs 1,900-crore stake in RK trust, which has nothing to do with this case on personal assets,” Jethmalani said.

The RK trust, named after the businessman’s mother, Rani Kapur, is Sunjay Kapur’s family trust, and sources close to Karisma Kapoor had earlier said the children have no access to the money.

When Justice Jyoti Singh said everything not being out in public would be in the interest of both parties and asked how confidentiality could be maintained, Jethmalani said, “In this case, confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets. This matter is something that requires confidentiality? I don’t think it does. I need sunlight in this case because I have not been told about the assets.”

Making a huge claim, he continued, “Assets under the will were appropriated by Priya Kapur to herself. According to this bogus will, I (Karisma Kapoor’s children) am being denied everything. Two bank accounts have been wiped clean, and a 6% share in a company has been appropriated to the defendant.”

Nayar, representing Ms Kapur, said that all parties in the case should state in court that they will not leak things to the media.

Justice Singh then said all parties should endeavour not to go to the media with details and allowed Kapur to submit the details of the assets in a sealed cover.

The court also directed that a copy of the will be given to Rani Kapur, subject to an undertaking that it would not be leaked to the media. It ordered that the will be placed in the custody of the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to ensure confidentiality and secure handling. (Agencies)

