Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s $4.9 million watch takes internet by storm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently drew attention for his $48,84,228.89 (Rs 41crore) watch from Jacob & Co. The post went viral on the internet, showing off an attention-worthy watch that consists of 700 diamonds.

Jacob Arabo, the founder and creative director behind Jacob & Co, recently shared a post with Salman Khan. The clip depicted him asking Salman Khan to try the Billionaire III watch, which is from the luxury watchmaker. Jacob & Co, known worldwide for its over-the-top designs, has released the Billionaire III watch, the latest version of the original Billionaire watch series, recognised for its fine infusion of jewellery and watchmaking.

“I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for @beingsalmankhan I made an exception,” Jacob Arabo posted on Instagram.

The Billionaire III is only 18 pieces similar to its kind. To maintain the exclusivity and luxury this watch attains, it features 714 diamonds, with 152 emerald-cut diamonds set in both the case and the inner ring, along with an additional 57 baguette-cut diamonds on the movement bridges. The bracelet is staggered with 504 emerald-cut diamonds. It’s a little hard to fathom, but this watch costs more than $48,84,228.89 (Rs 41 crore). It’s a distinguished watch that even the Jacob & Co website describes it as a symbol of ultimate wealth, produced to portray regal sophistication and luxury. The watch’s splendid design and high price represent its status as an absolute statement piece. (Agencies)

