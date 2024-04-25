Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor gets angry at paparazzi during his date with Mira Rajput

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen on the silver screen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, was in no mood to entertain paps while returning home after a romantic dinner date with his wife Mira Rajput. A clip of the 43-year-old actor lashing out at the paps is going viral on social media.

The clip shows the actor visibly annoyed by the paps’ behaviour and saying, “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself, please?” Then the actor escorted his wife to his car, opened the gate for her and waited to see that she was seated properly. He then sat in the car from the other side and left.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the viral clip. While some criticised Shahid for his behaviour, others came out in his support. A user commented, “God, they are humans too, give them space.” Another netizen wrote, “Kabir Singh mode on.” A third comment read, “You guys published his itinerary last week. What you expect from him. That’s what you get when you interfere with someone’s security.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They have a seven-year-old daughter Misha and a four-year-old son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in “Deva”, an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the duo Bobby–Sanjay. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is expected to release in October. Shahid was last seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. (Agencies)

