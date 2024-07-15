Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma attends kirtan by Krishna Das in London

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London, attended a kirtan led by the famous Krishna Das at Union Chapel.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Anushka shared glimpses from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das.

Krishna Das is an American singer famous for his performances of Hindu devotional music called kirtan. In 2013, he performed at the Grammy Awards, where his album Live Ananda was nominated for Best New Age Album. The New York Times has called him “the chant master of American yoga.”

Just a couple of days ago, Anushka dropped an appreciation post for Team India following their T20 World Cup victory. In another post, Anushka shared a picture of Virat as he smiled and lifted the trophy. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy, ‘Akaay’.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.” Talking about Anushka’s work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. (ANI)

