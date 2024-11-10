Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Announce their Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are soon going to become parents. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media on Friday (Nov 8). The post revealed that the couple will be welcoming their first child in 2025. The couple took to Instagram to announce the good news to their fans and well-wishers.

They shared a note which read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. Athiya is veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter. The actress married KL Rahul in a dreamy ceremony in January 2023 after dating for a few years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are not expecting their first child, contrary to rumours

Several of the couple’s industry friends and family members took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages on the special post.

Back in April this year, there were speculations that she was expecting her first baby when her father Suniel Shetty remarks on a dance reality show led to speculations.

Neither Athiya nor KL Rahul had reacted to the pregnancy rumours back then and media portals had confirmed later that the news was untrue. “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” a source on condition of anonymity had said at the time. (Agencies)

