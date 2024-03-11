Entertainment

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in blue, Neha Dhupia’s ready in red for ‘shosha’

Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.
Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have shared on social media. Janhvi, who looks every-inch stunning in an icy blue saree with silver embellishments. She captioned it with a diamond emoji.

Neha looked spicy in a red outfit which had a drop of gold embroidery and jewellery. She completed her look with subtle makeup and her hair neatly tied up.

"Time for some #shosha," she captioned it. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr & Mrs. Mahi'. She is making her Telugu debut with 'Devara: Part 1' starring Jr NTR and also has 'Ulajh'. Meanwhile, Neha is busy with the latest season of her chat show 'No Filter Neha'. (IANS)

Neha Dhupia
Janhvi Kapoor

