Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan joins viral ‘At 21’ social media trend

Kareena Kapoor Khan has embraced the social media trend, joining the wave of sharing throwback pictures at the age of 21, and the Bollywood star treated her fans by dropping a snapshot from the historical epic film ‘Asoka,’ offering a nostalgic glimpse into her early career.

The Instagram Stories is witnessing a new trend this week: “Everyone Tap In… Let’s see you at 21". This involves individuals sharing pictures of themselves at the age of 21, giving a nostalgic journey for the users to reflect on their past.

Joining this viral trend is Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers on Instagram. She shared a scene from the movie ‘Asoka’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan. It was captioned as: “Feeling 21 this morning.” She also shared a solo photo of herself from the movie and wrote: “21.”

The 2001 movie ‘Asoka’ directed by Santosh Sivan, revolves around the early life of emperor Asoka, the Mauryan Emperor, who ruled most of the Indian subcontinent in the 3rd century BCE. The film stars SRK as the titular character, and Kareena as Kaurwaki.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty. (IANS)

