Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. They took to their Instagram, and shared the news with their followers in a joint post.

The couple shared a creative in celadon coloured stripes announcing the arrival of their baby boy. They wrote, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as the medical experts prepared for her delivery. The ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress had shifted to the national capital ahead of her delivery.

The good news for the couple comes more than 2 years after they tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (IANS)

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha all set to become parents