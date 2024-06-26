Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of ‘criminal intimidation’

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has levied fresh allegations against actor Nana Patekar. Dutta had earlier lashed out at Patekar after he called her 2018 allegations false during a recent interview. Now, Dutta has accused the actor of ‘criminal intimidation’ and ‘physical harm’.

Many would recall that back in 2018 Tanushree Dutta had accussed Nana Patekar of workplace harassment on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” in 2008. Dutta’s accusations had led to a “Me Too” movement in India, but the actress had faced backlash from political groups, fans, and supporters of the veteran actor back then.

The former Miss India Universe 2004 took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post, “How big a liar Nana Patekar is the whole world knows now after the Varanasi boy slapping incident. Nana first tried to made it look like to slap the kid was part of shoot & then he got severe public backlash for trying to cover up his abuse. Then he suddenly took a u turn & apologised half heartedly. Why take 6 years to respond to #metoo?? Il tell u why...because he knows dat I may be contemplating another FIR on Nana for conspiracy to murder, criminal intimidation & threat, stalking and cause physical harm. I went through severe harassment from unknown groups of people last few years. I was followed & stalked by strangers wherever I went. Freak Accidents and several attempts to poison me with various substances ensued relentlessly. There were a few attempts to corner me and manipulate me into dangerous situations with strangers too.”

“A lot of weird stuff kept happening to me & around me & All of these people seemed like hired goons. The situations I was in and having to navigate through seemed very much like what SSR might have gone through but thank God I survived all this. No prizes for guessing who was behind all this given Nana’s criminal background. ( Nana proudly boasts in youtube interviews about being closely related to deceased underworld gangster Manya Surve). He thought that I would be dead by now according to his plan but I survived. And now he is scared and his supporters base in Bollywood has dwindled. All those who supported him are either bankrupt, lost their status or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight,” Tanushree added.

Dutta concluded her post by calling Nana a ‘pathological liar’. Dutta had accused Nana of inappropriate conduct on a film set in 2008 and said he ‘tried to sexually abuse’ her while shooting a song sequence for Horn Ok Please which released in 2009.

She stated that although the song was supposed to be shot on a single actor, still Nana used to be present on the set. She had also filed a complaint with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008. However, no action was taken since it was a criminal case. In one of her interviews, the same year she alleged, “He (Nana Patekar) called the MNS party to bash up my car. He was behind everything and was supported by choreographer Ganesh Acharya.” The actress eventually retired from acting and moved to the US.

Ten years later, Dutta recalled the entire incident during an interview to a channel. This was the time when the Me Too movement was at its peak worldwide. Dutta’s interview eventually opened floodgates with many women coming out and calling out their abusers, starting the Me Too Movement in India.

Tanushree made her Bollywood debut with the Emraan Hashmi-Sonu Sood starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). Her last theatrical release was Apartment (2010). (Agencies)

