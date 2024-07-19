Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela reacts to leaked private bathroom video

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is currently in the news after a private bathroom video of her got leaked online. The video was shared on social media by several users and it spread like wildfire. Well, post the video leak there has been a constant debate on the social media if the leak was a breach of privacy or a PR stunt. Moreover, Urvashi’s phone call recording with her manager has also leaked online. In the recording, Urvashi can be heard asking her manager, “Have you seen the video? I just don’t understand ki how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately.” Urvashi’s manager assured her that he was trying to get the video down from the social media and he also stated that he understands that it’s a sad situation. He also advised her to talk in person and avoid talking on call. (Agencies)

