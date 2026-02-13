Bollywood backs Rajpal Yadav amid jail sentence; court lists bail hearing

In a show of solidarity, singer Mika Singh has pledged Rs 11 lakh in financial assistance to actor Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases. Taking to Instagram, Mika expressed both financial and moral support, urging the film industry to offer tangible assistance rather than just social media announcements. He stressed the importance of proper organization to ensure funds reach the right place.

Actors Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, and Gurmeet Choudhary have also publicly backed Yadav, calling on others within the industry to step forward during his time of need.

Yadav’s imprisonment followed a Delhi High Court order after he failed to comply with a surrender deadline. The Court noted that he had repeatedly breached undertakings regarding the payment of settlement amounts. His senior counsel had proposed an immediate deposit of Rs 25 lakh and a tentative repayment schedule for the remaining dues, but the Court refused relief, directing Yadav to surrender before any further hearing.

Following his surrender, Yadav’s counsel filed a bail application, prompting the Delhi High Court to seek a reply from the complainant and list the matter for hearing on February 16. During the hearing, the Court highlighted Yadav’s conduct, noting that he landed in jail due to failure to honour prior commitments. The matter will be reconsidered after the complainant submits a response to the bail plea.

With Yadav now serving his sentence, several Bollywood figures have stepped forward to offer support as he navigates both his legal and financial challenges. (ANI)

