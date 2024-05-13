Bollywood Celebrities extend Mother's Day greetings; describe moms as their 'happy place'

Celebrities from the Indian film industry, including Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nimrat Kaur, Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Randeep Hooda, and others, shared adorable pictures with their mothers on Sunday, extending warm greetings on the occasion of Mother's Day and showering them with love and respect.

Kajol shared a love-filled photo with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja.

The actress shared the picture with the caption: "Weird moms build character! At least that's what I've heard... don't worry mom... I will continue with our happy tradition. And of course, the tradition of laughing our heads off at jokes only you and I get."

Ayushmann took to Instagram and dropped unseen pictures with his mother, getting nostalgic about his late father, who was an astrologer and had passed away in 2023.

"This is our first Mother's Day without papa. But you can be both mama. You've always been divine feminine. You can also imbibe your masculine. You can be whatever you want to be. #HappyMothersDay," he wrote.

Nimrat, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', shared a series of pictures with her mother, Avinath Sethi, and her nani.

"Happy Mothers' Day to my rainbow and the pot of gold... everything seems beautiful with you in our lives Mama and our OG gangsta Nani. Love you ladies beyond words," she wrote.

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, dropped a picture of his mother-in-law, Sunita Kapoor, and his mother, Priya Ahuja, who can be seen playing with their grandkid, Vayu.

The actress, too, was tagged in the post.

The post was captioned: "Is there any relationship more fun and indulgent than that of a baby w their Dadi and Nani! Happy Mama's Day @kapoor.sunita @priya27ahuja."

Kajal shared a cute happy picture with her mom, saying, "Happiest Mother's Day my darling mommy @vinayagg2060 love you to the moon and back (scientifically, with all the blood my heart can pump in a lifetime!) so much more love, gratitude and respect for all that you've done for us and still continue to do so."

Kajal, who is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, also dropped a photo with her baby boy Neil, and said: "Thank you for choosing me as your mum my little @neil kitchlu! You bring so much sunshine into my life! It just couldn't get better than this... taught me how to be a mother, what these feelings even mean."

Randeep shared a candid picture with his Maa, and wrote: "Maa = My happy place."

Sonali Bendre shared a collage with her mother and wrote the caption in Hindi: "Aai."

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and posted her mother Bhavana's photo and wrote: "Happy mama's day." (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities and their beautiful vacation homes in India and around the world

Also Watch: