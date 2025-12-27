Bollywood Celebs Delight Fans with Festive Family Christmas Snaps

Katrina Kaif gives a sneak peek into Christmas celebration with Vicky Kaushal

Actor Katrina Kaif enjoyed a cosy fam-jam Christmas celebration. Taking to Instagram, she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into Kaushal's and Kaif's Christmas bash.

She shared an adorable picture of herself smiling with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and brother Sebastien.

Katrina looked radiant in a red sweater, exuding Christmas vibes. Vicky, Sunny and Sebastien embraced the Christmas spirit by donning Santa Caps.

"Love joy and peace to all... It's a Merry Merry Christmas," she captioned the post.

In November this year, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

They confirmed their pregnancy in September with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Christmas at Pataudi Estate with family

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing with her family at the Pataudi's home, where she celebrated Christmas with joy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a picture of Xmas tree and wrote, "Christmas at the Pataudi's"

In another post, she posted a picture of her niece Samaira and nephew, Kiaan.

Marking Christmas, Samaira and Kiaan paid a heartfelt tribute to their late father, Sunjay Kapur, by wearing jerseys from his polo club. In the photo, Sunjay and Karisma's children are seen with their backs to the camera, sporting matching jerseys with "Aureus Polo" written on them.

"My Christmas Angels," Kareena captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share glimpse of their ‘Miss Claus’ Saraayah’s first Christmas

Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a tender peek into their daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” as the family marked the festive occasion together.

Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up picture of their baby Saraayah dressed in a red outfit with “My First Christmas” written in gold. The image offers a tender glimpse, revealing only the little one’s tiny hands and chin.

She wrote as the caption: “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.”

Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, adorned with red baubles bearing their names along with Saraayah’s name.

It was on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara.

The 'Shershaah' actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.”

Sidharth further dropped a heart, a folded hand, and an evil eye emoji as the caption.

Preity Zinta shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids soaked in Christmas cheer

Actress Preity Zinta added a dose of warmth and festive joy to the holiday season as she offered a heart-melting glimpse into her Christmas celebrations.

The Soldier actress took to social media to share adorable moments of her children, soaking in the magic of Christmas. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a couple of images and simply captioned them as, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from ours to yours. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always #Ting #family.”

The first image shows Preity smiling as she poses alongside her husband, Gene Goodenough. The actress is seen resting her head on his shoulder. The next candid click features Preity’s daughter, Gia, dancing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Another photo shows her son playing with his father, with the duo twinning in matching outfits.

Preity Zinta often shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids on social media.

Alia Bhatt celebrates love-filled Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor, baby Raha

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt spent Christmas 2025 wrapped in warmth and togetherness, celebrating the festive day with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Christmas celebrations, which also included Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. For the caption, she simply wrote: “Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.” (IANS)

Also Read: Celebrity controversies of 2025: From Deepika's 8-hour work debate to Palaash-Smriti wedding call-off