Bollywood celebs mourn death of iconic designer Rohit Bal

A string of Bollywood personalities such as Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and others on Saturday mourned the death of connoisseur of luxury fashion wear Rohit Bal, fondly known as ‘Gudda’ in the industry, who passed away aged 63.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) late on November 1 night announced the passing away of the iconic designer, who was known for his lotus and peacock motifs. The fashion designer was suffering from a heart ailment and in 2023 was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The FDCI shared a post on Instagram, which read: “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations.”

“His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA You are a legend.”

The designer’s last show was at the Lakme Fashion Week in the National Capital and his muse was Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the two strutting the ramp after the grand finale. She captioned the image: “Gudda. Om Shanti.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a string of images, including a WhatsApp chat with the designer. She wrote a heartfelt note for Bal, whose creations she wore the same day for Diwali celebration.

She wrote: “Dear Gudda I heard about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture with the iconic designer, who was known for his blue eyes and golden hair, and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan just shared pictures from his younger days and dropped red white and black hearts to caption the images. Gulshan Devaiah wrote: “ROHIT BAL : 8 MAY 1961 – 1 NOVEMBER 2024.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur said: “Visionary, trailblazer, icon. Rest in Excellence #RohitBal #RIPRohitBal.”

Bal’s work was not limited to just the country. His creations have been worn by global head turners such as Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

The iconic designer will be cremated Saturday at the Lodhi Road Crematorium in the National Capital. (IANS)

Also read: Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition