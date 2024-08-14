Bollywood Film 'Stree 2' Faces Backlash for Alleged Copying of 'Stranger Things 2' Poster Design

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an uncanny resemblance between the posters of Netflix’s popular series “Stranger Things 2” and the new Bollywood film “Stree 2”. Bollywood enthusiasts were shocked to see the striking similarities between the two posters when they compared it side-by-side. From character placement to the colours used in the background, all the elements of the two posters seem exactly the same. And netizens are not happy about it! While the “Stree 2” poster features Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor, the “Stranger Things 2” poster has Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink among others on it.

On Reddit, an angry netizen slammed the makers of “Stree 2” for blatantly copying the poster design. “What Bollywood does best tbh. Copying,” he wrote. Meanwhile, another comment read, “The pinnacle of ‘You can copy my homework. Just don’t make it look too obvious’ type of excuse.”

A third added, “This is pretty much the cover of a thousand ‘urban fantasy’ ‘novels’ on Amazon now.”

Stree 2’s synopsis reads, “The town of Chanderi is being haunted again. This time, women are mysteriously abducted by a terrifying headless entity. Once again, it’s up to Vicky and his friends to save their town and loved ones.”

The film has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan will be seen in cameo roles in “Stree 2”. On August 15, the movie will hit theatres across the country. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Humans have learned how to survive in space’: India’s first Astronaut Rakesh Sharma

Also Watch: