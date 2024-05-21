Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan exercises his right with wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani cast their vote on Monday in Mumbai for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The megastar, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, chose casual attire for his civic duty. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims. He tied his hair in a bun and wore sunglasses while Aryan chose a white printed sweatshirt. Gauri was seen wearing a white kurta.

Earlier, SRK appealed to his followers on social media to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polling in Maharashtra.

Taking to X, he wrote: “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote.” (IANS)

