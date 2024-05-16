Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan looks ripped in ‘Chandu Champion’ new look

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports-drama ‘Chandu Champion’, shared his new look from the film on Wednesday. The actor sports a very unusual look in the picture as he looks ripped with well-defined deltoid muscles, biceps and leg muscles. Covered with mud in patches, the actor wears a langot and sports a clean-shaven look and wet hair.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared the picture: “Champion Aa Raha Hai. Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career #ChanduChampion #14thjune.”

The actor plays a Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film. To get into the skin of the character, Kartik followed a strict fitness regimen in which he shed 20 kgs and completely gave up on sugar. The result of which is evident in the actor’s look revealed on Wednesday.

‘Chandu Champion’ is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film, directed by Kabir Khan of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame, is set to arrive in theatres on June 14. (IANS)

