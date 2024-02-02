Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan tastes sugar after a year as he wraps up ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, finally got to taste the sugar after a year as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’.

The actor took to his Instagram recently, and shared a video from the wrap up of the film. The video shows director Kabir Khan feeding Kartik a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. For ‘Chandu Champion’, the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman.

Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and give his director a hug. The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment, one person even spoke about Kartik getting a sugar rush since he consumed sugar after a year. The actor penned a note in the caption: “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk.” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Chinese spy’ pigeon released from Mumbai ‘jail’ after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals intervention

Also Watch: