Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s tip for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma ‘Hard work will always pay off’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’.

Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly called Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best to his work.

“Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into ‘Ruslaan’, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty,” Salman wrote. (IANS)

Also Read: Designers duo Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

Also Watch: