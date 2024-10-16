Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Fauji’ gets a part 2 after three decades

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first project s an actor “Fauji”, which released in 1989, is all set to get a sequel after over three decades with Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan starring in the lead.

With “Fauji 2”, filmmaker Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vicky Jain, husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, to mainstream television. He will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry.

Sandeep, who is producing the project, took to Instagram, where he introduced the cast and crew and captioned it: “The most prestigious show ever made in India is coming back! We are honored to bring you the return of the greatest show celebrating our real heroes – Fauji 2. Join us on this remarkable journey. Stay tuned for updates!”

The cast also includes Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari.

The filmmaker said the greatest show will be coming in a new and exciting version. “The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. Shahrukh Khan became the Baadshah of Bollywood. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”

The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.

Sandeep further elaborated, “We spent six months brainstorming to develop a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike the usual television narratives, Fauji 2 has a unique storytelling style, which will be one of its highlights. The show is rich in emotion and will offer a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences, and their dedication to safeguarding the country. Fauji 2 is a tale of courage and inspiration.”

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Doordarshan, added, “‘Fauji,’ one of our most prestigious shows, continues to rule hearts and it just had to come back for today’s audience.”

National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of “Fauji 2”. The show will feature 11 songs, with music composed by music director Shreyas Puranik. Music directors Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma have also contributed, with lyrics by Prashant Ingole, Mahimma Bhardwaj, and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Doordarshan, stated, “Fauji was one of the most acceptable and successful serials of its time. When we came across the concept of Fauji 2, it took us no time to begin working on this iconic project.”

Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, “Fauji 2” is written by Amarnath Jha, Vishal Chaturvedi, Anil Choudhary, and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series marks the debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed “Sab Moh Maaya Hai” and “A Wedding Story”. “Fauji 2” also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director. (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in ‘Dhoom 4’

Also Watch: