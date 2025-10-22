Bollywood veteran actor Govardhan Asrani passes away at 84

Renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name, Asrani, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his death was unknown at the time of filing the report. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.

As per his manager and close friend, the actor passed away due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20.

The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor’s demise.

They wrote, “The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion, on his social media account.

He was one of Indian cinema’s most enduring comic actors. In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

Though he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani’s true flair for comedy soon shone through. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director’s favourite. His roles in classic films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting.

One of his most iconic performances came in the landmark film of Hindi cinema, ‘Sholay’ as the bumbling jailor parodying Hitler, a role that became an immortal part of Indian pop-culture.

Asrani also proved his versatility by working across genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati movies. He formed memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, bridging generations of comedy in Bollywood.

Beyond humor, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Chala Murari Hero Banne, where he also took up the director’s chair. His contribution to Indian cinema lies not just in laughter but in consistency — the mark of a true entertainer who evolved with time yet stayed rooted in charm and simplicity. Further details with regards to the actor’s demise are awaited. (IANS)

