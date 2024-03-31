12-year-old vada pav seller in Delhi gets Parineeti Chopra’s cheer

Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, on Saturday gave a shout out to a 12-year-old boy, who sells vada pav on the streets of Delhi. These days, the social media is flooded with the videos of a girl named Chandrika Gera Dixit, who has gone viral on the internet for selling vada pav in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar.

A video on Instagram shows her crying and claiming that she has been pressured by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to remove her stall.

Days after Chandrika went viral on the internet, some of the food bloggers recorded a 12-year-old boy named Alfez, who runs a vada pav stall in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, along with his father.

Cheering for the young boy, Parineeti took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the boy, wherein he is seen selling vada pav with all his dedication. The post is captioned: “This little boy deserves the best... Laxmi Nagar metro station Gate no 5.”

Meanwhile, the movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ drops on Netflix on April 12. (IANS)

Also Read: Ragneeti: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti are now officially husband and wife (sentinelassam.com)