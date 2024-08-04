Actor John Abraham lashes out at a journalist during trailer launched of “Vedaa”

John Abraham launched the trailer for his upcoming film “Vedaa”. For the trailer launch event in Mumbai, John’s co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari were also present. During the event, the media asked the “Pathaan” star several questions about his movies and actions. However, one question left John miffed, and he slammed the reporter.

At the trailer launch event, a journalist asked John Abraham, “Lagatar aap ek hi tarah ke role kar rahe hai. Khaas taur pe action pe dhyaan de rahe hai. Toh aisa kyon hai? kuch naya laiyye na sir (You have been doing the same kind of roles for a while now. You are especially focused on action. So why is that? Please bring something new, sir.” The Dhoom actor asks the journalist if he has watched the movie. The journalist said that he hasn’t watched it yet.

John Abraham slammed the journalist by asking if he could out call “bad questions and idiots”. The journalist reacted by saying that, from the trailer, it looks similar to the kind of action movies he’s been doing. John didn’t keep quiet, and further stated that this was a different kind of movie. The “Force” star believes that “Vedaa” is a different kind of movie, and he has delivered an intense performance. John asked the journalist to watch the movie first and then pass a judgement on it. John then smiled and said, “Then I’m all yours. Whatever you say.”

There’s another video of John Abraham going viral in which he’s giving a soft warning to the paparazzi. The actor tells the photographers not to record everything, and he has seen everything. He doesn’t want any controversy with him. The “Vedaa” star then tells the actor to keep their cameras down.

This isn’t the first time the “Pathaan” star has lost his cool over a question like this. In 2022, during the event for his movie “Attack”, the actor was told that his movies have an overdose of action. The journalist told the actor that it looks good when he’s fighting 4–5 people. However, when he’s fighting 200 people, it looks like too much. To this, John reacted by saying that he’s there to talk about his movie, “Attack”. The actor apologised to the journalist for offending him in any way.

Further, another reporter posed a question about his fitness. To this end, the “Batla House” star stated that more than being physically fit, he is trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions about why people are dumb. He even told the journalist, “Sorry, sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye. I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you; no problem, you’ll do better next time.”

Talking about “Vedaa”, directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is all set to release in theatres on August 15. The movie will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s “Stree 2” and Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein”. (Agencies)

Also read: John Abraham back to fight for justice with Sharvari in action thriller ‘Vedaa’ (sentinelassam.com)