Actor Kiara Advani exudes diva vibes at Cannes

Actor Kiara Advani is serving major fashion goals at Cannes. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star, who recently checked into the French Riviera to represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner, dropped a stylish post on her social media on Friday.

In a video, she could be seen exuding diva vibes in an ivory crepe back satin dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung. She elevated her simple yet classy ensemble with large matching earrings and heels. The video started with Kiara getting out of a car. She then walked, posed and smiled on a deck.

“Rendezvous at the Riviera,” Kiara captioned the post, leaving fans mesmerised. Her post is flooded with heartfelt reactions. “Gorgeous,” a fan wrote. “You are so stunning,” another Instagram user wrote.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux’s ‘Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),’ starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. (ANI)

