Actor Manoj Bajpayee returns as ACP Avinash in ‘Silence 2’

The makers of ‘Silence’ on Saturday announced a gripping sequel of the thriller film, titled ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ starring Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj plays the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the movie, which is helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.

‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

In this gripping sequel, Manoj reprises his role as Avinash along with Inspector Sanjana played by Prachi.

In the first season, ACP Avinash along with his team solved the enigmatic murder of a woman. As the suspense mounts, viewers are taken on a riveting journey culminating in a startling revelation.

The 54 seconds announcement video begins with Manoj saying, “Crimes are on the rise. Where is ACP Avinash?” He then switches on the TV, where we can see a news reporter saying, “Mumbai me crime ka rate badhta jaa raha hai, kaha hai special crime unit?”

Manoj then says, “Main kya gaya inhone Mumbai ko crime capital bana diya... serial killers, high profile murders, copycat patterns, aur pata nahi kya kya?”

The video ends with Manoj’s dialogue: “ACP Avinash is back”. With ‘Silence 2’, audiences can expect another intriguing storyline teeming with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.

Talking about the movie, Manoj said: “ACP Avinash Verma is back to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season one was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again.”

Aban stated: “Working with Manoj again was an absolute joy, and his dedication to the role brought an added depth to the film. This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, said: “With Manoj reprising his role, viewers can expect an unmatched performance that emphasises our dedication to providing immersive entertainment experiences.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios added: “Our journey with ‘Silence’ continues to evolve, as we delve deeper into the realms of mystery and suspense. With ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’, we aim to captivate audiences once again, weaving a narrative that will keep them on the edge of their seats.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, ‘Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout’ will soon release on ZEE5. (IANS)

