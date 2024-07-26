Actor Salman Khan alleges Lawrence Bishnoi carried out firing outside his residence

Actor Salman Khan has given his statement to the Mumbai Police in connection to the April firing outside his home in Mumbai. The actor reportedly has told the cops that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing that took place in the wee hours of April 14 outside his residence.

Salman stated that he heard a firecracker-like sound while asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments on said day, indicating an attempt on his and his family members’ lives.

According to a report, Salman stated that his bodyguard informed him around 4:55 am (local time) that two people on a motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony. The actor added that there had been previous attempts to harm him and his family. His bodyguard complained about the firing at Bandra police station.

Later, he learned that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi had confessed and taken responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

Many would recall that Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members had allegedly threatened to kill Salman and his relatives earlier too.

“So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members,” Salman said in his statement.

He told police that he and his family had received several other threats in recent years.

In 2022, a threat letter was reportedly discovered on a bench across from Salman’s building. The actor said that in March 2023, a threatening email was received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He also mentioned that in January 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to enter his farmhouse near Panvel using fake identities.

Salman also noted that earlier this month, the police filed a 1,735-page charge sheet in the firing case before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases. The court has recently acknowledged the charge sheet, stating that there is enough evidence to proceed against the six accused.

The individuals arrested in the case are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh.

Anujkumar allegedly committed suicide in police custody after his arrest. The remaining five are currently in judicial custody. (Agencies)

