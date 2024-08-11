Actor Sanjay Dutt on his UK Visa Rejection

Actor Sanjay Dutt is seemingly agitated with the United Kingdom government over the cancellation of his visa. The actor, who was set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Son of Sardar 2”, has been replaced by another actor after his visa application for the UK was rejected earlier this month. Dutt has been reportedly replaced by actor Ravi Kishan, who will now be playing his role in the movie. After his visa application was disapproved, Dutt in an interview revealed why the UK government had given him the visa to begin with.

Speaking about the same with Bombay Times, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, “I know one thing that the UK government didn’t do the right thing.”

The actor revealed that his file was cancelled after all the process was done. He said, “Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave the UK government all the papers and everything required.”

Ajay and Sanjay were reportedly set to reprise the role of Billu and Jassi in “Son of Sardaar”.

The actor further added, ‘’How come it took you one month to realise the laws? Anyway, who wants to go to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has stated that you should not visit UK. So, I am not missing out on anything.’’

Apart from the “Son of Sardar”, the shoot of Akshay Kumar’s “Housefull 5” is also reportedly affected due to visa issues.

Sanjay Dutt’s UK visa has been rejected because of his 1993 arrest under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and Arms Act. He was later convicted of violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons acquired from the other accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings. (Agencies)

Also read: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt collaborate with AP Dhillon for ‘Old Money’ (sentinelassam.com)