Actor Sushmita Sen flaunts ‘new look’ after updating Instagram bio

Actor Sushmita Sen, who sparked curiosity among her fans as she mentioned her ‘second date of birth’ on her social media, dropped a new selfie flaunting her new look.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress dropped a stunning picture with a caption that read, “#newlook kisses from #Dubai Missed you guys!!! Lots of love #yourstruly #duggadugga

Earlier on Friday, she left her fans confused by mentioning a ‘second date of birth’ on her Instagram bio, stating “Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023.”

Speculations arose among fans, with some linking this new date to the heart attack Sushmita Sen survived last year in February 2023. (ANI)

