Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji to reunite for sequel after 23 years?

Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are all set to reunite after 23 years for “Nayak 2”. The two were appreciated for their roles in “Nayak” and the film was about the journey of Shivaji Rao who takes the position of Chief Minister for a day. “Nayak” is one of the most cherished political action spectacles till date which is loved by all. Well, after 23 years, “Nayak 2” is reportedly in the works and this calls for a reunion of Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

The source was quoted by a media portal saying that “Nayak 2” will pick up from where the first part was left. Producer Mukut confirmed the progress of the project. He also revealed that the team intends to make an announcement soon. Producer Mukut said that the screenplay is currently under development and they are all set to retain Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji for their roles.

Mukut told Midday that they are planning the sequel, and taking the story forward with the existing characters. He even revealed that he bought the rights a long time ago from producer AM Rathnam and is now writing the script with the leads in mind. He even said that they have a couple of directors in mind, but nothing has been finalized as of now. (Agencies)

