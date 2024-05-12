Ashutosh Rana’s deepfake video showing him supporting a political party raises concerns

After Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana has fallen victim to deepfake videos. An AI-generated clip of the Indian actor is currently doing rounds on social media which shows him reciting a poem and urging citizens to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Ashutosh recently gave an interview and raised concerns about deepfake videos. He said, “Today, your face can be added to any video, and that could even lead to your character assassination. And even if that happens someday, I would only be answerable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two kids, my parents, who are no longer alive, and my guru. Otherwise, I really don’t care. However, I will say it again, that one has to be cautious. It takes years to build an image and just a day to destroy it.”

The actor also clarified that he has no intention of running in elections and become a member of parliament. “When asked if he would join politics, Ashutosh shared, “Usually, it happens that way, but it has been the other way for me. Before I became abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that’s when the Parliament also shines,” said Ashutosh.

On the movie front, Ashutosh Rana is currently captivating audiences with his portrayal of a journalist in the web series “Murder in Mahim”, directed by Raj Acharya. Based on the acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, “Murder in Mahim” is a creation of Tipping Point Films. Alongside Ashutosh, the series features Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

In addition to his role in “Murder in Mahim”, Ashutosh Rana is set to appear in “War 2”. The action-thriller film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to “War” and “Tiger 3”. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. (Agencies)

Also Read: Ashutosh Rana on recreating emperor Aurangzeb (sentinelassam.com)