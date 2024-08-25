Ayesha Takia deactivates Instagram account after brutal trolling

Time and again, Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has faced immense trolling over her facial looks. The actress has once again come under the radar of the notorious netizens, who trolled the actress over her recent Instagram post. Takia again became the topic of discussion after she shared a selfie. In the picture, the actress is wearing a blue Kanjeevaram saree. She accessed her look with a gold necklace and kept her hair open with simple makeup.

Soon after the actress shared her photo, the netizens were quick to criticise her over her ‘unrecognisable’ looks, claiming that plastic surgery has ruined her facial expressions.

Sharing a photo of Ayesha, one user wrote, ‘’I find it hard to believe that this is Ayesha Takia.’’

Another user commented, “Why Have You Destroyed Your Face And Natural Beauty?”

After immense scrutiny over her looks, the actress decided not to respond this time and has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Ayesha, who has been featured in movies like “Dil Maange More”, “No Smoking”, “Wanted”, and “Salaam-E-Ishq”, has strongly reacted to trolls over her alleged plastic surgery in February this year.

Lashing at the trolls who shared opinions on her looks, Takia wrote, “I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don’t. literally get over me yaar.” (Agencies)

