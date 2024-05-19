Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ working title revealed

Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana” is one of the most talked about projects. Starring three acting heavyweights Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the movie is currently being shot in Mumbai. While there has been no official announcement on the project yet, sources continue to share inside details about the movie. Recently, a source revealed that the movie is going to be a franchise and the working title of the movie is “God Power”.

As per News18 Showsha, the makers are doing all the things possible to prevent the photos and videos from being leaked from the set. “The producers didn’t want any glimpses of the film to come out before an official announcement and despite trying their best – including opting for a no-phone policy on set – shutterbugs managed to click pictures of Ranbir and Sai’s looks from the film. Curtains have been put all around and the surveillance has been tightened to avoid further leaks,” said the source.

Moreover, due to the legal trouble looming over the magnum opus due to a dispute over the property rights among the production houses, it has been reported that the shoot of the movie may extend beyond the scheduled time. Amid this, Ranbir will begin working on his next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love And War”, by August.

Elaborating further on Ranbir’s shooting schedule, the source said, “Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for “Love And War” in the second half of August or early September simultaneously.

“While Alia will get busy with filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with “Sharvari Wagh”, Ranbir will dive into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before beginning its shoot. Bhansali, in fact, will begin “Love And War” with him as the latter may reach the conclusion of the shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November.”

SLB’s movie starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will begin filming in November this year. Earlier, it was expected that the shoot of the Ramayana would be over by November.

Based on the Hindu epic “Ramayana”, the first part of the movie will tell the story of Lord Rama, his life in Ayodhya, his marriage with Goddess Sita, and their 14 years in exile which will end with Sita’s kidnapping. (Agencies)

