Bollywood actress Kajol gets massively trolled for pushing bodyguard

Bollywood actress Kajol has time and again won hearts with her exceptional acting skills. The actress is a doting mother to daughter Nysa and son Yug Devgn. Yug who is 14 years was recently spotted with his mother Kajol at a clinic. The video and pictures have been going viral on social media. It appears that Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug has suffered a leg injury. There is no confirmation on the same as of now.

A video of Kajol and Yug has been circulating on social media and has been spreading like wildfire. Kajol was seen wearing a black kurta and jeans. She was seen holding Yug who had suffered left injury. Within no time, netizens filled the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, ‘That push to the helper was a bit rude.’ Another commented saying, ‘Why the f she pushed her bodyguard’. Third user wrote, ‘Kajol = Jaya Bachchan’. Another wrote, ‘She is 2nd jaya bacchan..?’. (Agencies)

