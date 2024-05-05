Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha amps up fashion quotient

Sonakshi Sinha, who is recently seen as ‘Fareedan’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, on Saturday, treated fans to her look of the day, styling colourful breezy co-ord set.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has 28 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of photos, wearing a baby pink coloured top, paired with sky blue coat with multicoloured leaves printed on it. The look was completed with matching wide-legged pants.

The diva opted for nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, contoured and blushed cheeks. She kept her hair side parted and straight open. Sonakshi rounded off the look with statement rings and earrings.

The post is captioned: “Summer is here.... bringing the heat with #heeramandionnetflix.” ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series is streaming on Netflix. (IANS)

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha oozes vintage swag in ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ number from ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ (sentinelassam.com)