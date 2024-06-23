Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker schools food blogger over her body-shaming post

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took no time to slam food blogger Nalini Unagar, who shared before-and-after photos of the actress and body-shamed her over pregnancy weight gain. Poking fun at Swara’s sudden weight gain after pregnancy, Nalini shared a collage of Swara’s photos and wrote on X, “What did she eat?”

Swara responded to Nalini’s post, saying, “She had a baby. And do better, Nalini!” In a follow-up tweet, Swara stated, “Let’s get into this! U got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post- clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism, you chose to shame a breastfeeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist?”

Last week, Swara criticised Nalini over a tweet which read, “I’m proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.”

Responding to Nalini’s X post, Swara wrote, “Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk. forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis).” (ANI)

Also Read: COVID-positive Swara Bhasker slams trolls (sentinelassam.com)