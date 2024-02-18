‘Dangal’ actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played child Babita Phogat dies at 19

In a shocking turn of events, actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” passed away. Suhani died on Saturday (Feb 17) morning. She was 19 years old. The exact cause of her death has not been revealed. As per reports, Suhani was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She suffered a fracture in leg some time ago, however, the side effects of some medication during the treatment of her leg, led to an accumulation of fluid in her body, and caused serious health complications that led to her tragic death. No official confirmation has been made on Suhani’s health yet.

Despite the treatment, Suhani was not able to recover. Suhani’s last rites will take place at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad, Haryana.

Suhani Bhatnagar rose to stardom after playing the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal”. For her prolific performance, Suhani garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. After “Dangal”, Suhani took a break from acting to focus on her studies and was living in Faridabad with her family. However, she was an ardent social media user and continues to interact with her fans through social media. On her Instagram, she used to share photos with her “Dangal” co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The untimely demise of Suhani has sent shock waves across the country, and her fans are mourning her untimely demise. Soon after the news of her death came out, Aamir Khan’s production house mourned her demise. In the grief note shared on the production’s Instagram handle, they wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.’’ “Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic).” (IANS)

