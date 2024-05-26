Jahnvi Kapoor’s views on Gandhi, Ambedkar and casteism leave internet shocked

Netizens are both proud and shocked after learning about Janhvi Kapoor’s interest in Indian politics and history. The lack of interest in these subjects among Bollywood actors has always been a point of discussion, but Janhvi’s views show that this isn’t the case for everyone.

During an interview while promoting her upcoming movie “Mr and Mrs Mahi”, Janhvi was asked about her interest in history, and to name one period of any particular character that she finds interesting. Responding to the question, the “Bawaal” star said that it would be interesting to witness a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

Gandhi, Father of the Nation, and Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Father of the Constitution are two prominent figures of the Indian history and freedom struggle.

Expressing her views, the actress said that she only wants to see a debate between them as she mentioned how Gandhi and Ambedkar’s views kept on changing on one topic (casteism), how they influenced each other and how they have helped society so much. She added that it would be a “very interesting discourse”.

Discussing further, she said, “I think Ambedkar was still very stern and clear from the start what his stand was. But I think Gandhi’s view kept evolving as he got more and more exposed to (casteism). This issue of casteism that we have in our society, to gather information from a third person and to actually live it, there’s a huge difference there.’’

Janhvi said that she never had a conversation about caste in her school and home as well. Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on “Dostana 2” shelving, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s feud.

Much like the interviewer, netizens were left surprised by the actress’ keen interest in Indian politics and casteism.

One user wrote on X, ‘’Beautiful #Janhvi. Not all actresses need to learn about our history and politics. But it’s always so good to see those who are in the limelight talks with so much sense!’’

“Very impressed!”, commented a third. Helmed by “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” director Sharan Sharma, the film stars Rajkummar and Janhvi as husband and wife, who get on a journey of self-discovery as they continue to fulfil their dreams together. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor reveals 6-hour daily training regimen for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' (sentinelassam.com)