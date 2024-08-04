Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee and Vaani in a roller-coaster game of secrets

The trailer for “Khel Khel Mein” is here and the movie will be a roller-coaster ride! Set to release on Independence Day (August 15), the film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, “Khel Khel Mein” is a remake of the 2016 Italian film “Perfect Strangers”.

Set across one night, the trailer follows a group of friends who gather for a get-together with their partners. However, the evening takes a dramatic turn when everyone starts playing a game.

The trailer begins with a group of seven friends coming together for a dinner party. To spice things up, they start to play a game where everyone has to make their phones a public property for the night. The catch here is that every message and call received during the night will be read aloud in front of everyone. As time passes by, the secrets of every individual begin to unravel, leading to a tense and humorous situation.

With a comedic tone throughout, the trailer is packed with humour, Punjabi dialogues, relatable drama and puns. The movie is co-written by Aziz and Sara Bodinar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. (Agencies)

