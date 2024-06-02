‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ promises endless laughter and love

The makers of Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', dropped the trailer of the upcoming rom-com on Saturday. The film stars Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav, delivering a hilarious tale set against the backdrop of arranged marriages.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the comedic chaos that ensues when a young couple, caught in a whirlwind romance, finds themselves in the middle of their parents' unexpected love triangle. 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' begins with a traditional setup where Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur meet for a potential match.

Their initial interactions are filled with clashes and differences, but soon, they start developing feelings for each other.

Just as they are about to announce their love, a twist disrupts their plans, Sunny's widowed father, played by Annu Kapoor, falls for Avneet's single mother, portrayed by Supriya Pathak.

Adding to the madness, Rajpal Yadav's character is madly in love with Supriya Pathak, creating a comedic tangle of emotions and relationships. As the young couple navigates their parents' romance while trying to secure their own, audiences are treated to a fresh take on the age-old concept of arranged marriages.

Directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in collaboration with THINKINK Picturez Ltd., this star-studded film promises to be a delightful rollercoaster of love, laughter, and chaos, premiering on June 14 on Zee5. (ANI)

