Megastar Amitabh Bachchan looks ready for battle in new ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poster

With only three days remaining for the release of the highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD”, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to heighten the excitement for the film. On Friday, a new poster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his “Ashwatthama” avatar was unveiled on social media. The actor looks intriguing and battle-ready, holding his Astra and sporting a divine gem on his forehead. He’s seen standing in the middle of a battlefield with some men fallen on the ground, with a life-size vehicle behind him. Hinting that his wait is ending soon with the film’s trailer out in three days, the caption read, “His wait is ending… 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, Out on June 10th”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama was unveiled through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. The selection of Nemawar and Narmada Ghat for this occasion held great significance as it is believed that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada, leaving fans excited for the film and the actor’s performance.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, “Kalki 2898 AD” is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on June 27. (Agencies)

