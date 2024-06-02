Navi Mumbai Police bust plot to kill Salman Khan near his farmhouse, 4 arrested

Over a month after the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home, another shocking revelation about an elaborate plot to assassinate the actor has come to light. The Navi Mumbai Police has nabbed four people from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who were allegedly planning to assassinate Salman outside his farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Panvel.

Reports suggest that Bishnoi gang’s next plan was to kill the actor near his farmhouse in Panvel by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles.

In connection with the conspiracy, the Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Four individuals who were planning to shoot the actor, have been arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, said the Navi Mumbai police.

As per India Today, sources revealed that the four men did a recce of the actor’s farmhouse, as well as his shooting locations.

For the planned attack, they reportedly acquired weapons like AK-47s, and M-16s from a Pakistani arms dealer. Accused Ajay Kashyap was in contact with a person named Dogar in Pakistan through video call to collect the weapons.

Kashyap was also in touch with a person named Sukha Shooter. Kashyap and others met each other to work on the murder plot in quaint places and the former reportedly travelled across several regions in the country, including Kashmir and even the Pakistan border.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said, “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce.”

The police got a tip off about 60 to 70 boys of Bishnoi’s gang who had come from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and were keeping an eye on Salman Khan.

As per their plan, minors were to plan a big role in the plan to attack Khan, said police officials said. The gang reportedly enlisted 60 to 70 individuals, assigning each with a specific task in the murder plot.

Once the plot was executed, they were told to flee to Kanniyakumari from where they were to escape to Sri Lanka.

This comes after two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14. A total of six arrests were made in the case, out of which Anuj Thapan, one of the accused, died by suicide in custody. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi allegedly took responsibility for the incident. (IANS)

Also Read: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai crime branch registers case against gangster Rohit Godara (sentinelassam.com)