Saba Azad talks about losing out on voice over jobs after dating Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for some time now. The two manage to achieve major couple goals with their chemistry. They never shied away from showering love on each other and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. It seems as if their relationship has affected their individual careers. Saba Azad recently shared that she has not been getting any voice-over work for the past 2 years. She took to her Instagram stories and spoke about how a director felt that since she was dating a rich, successful actor, she might not need work.

Saba Azad made her stance clear that she wants to do what she loves doing. Saba shared the first picture of her from a recording studio. She wrote, ‘Back in my natural habitat – recording a VO…after more than 2 yrs!!!’ Later she shared stories with long texts wherein she mentioned that she has not been getting work for the past 2 years.

Saba Azad stated that she has been a voice-over artist for over a decade and a half and that this has been one of the three careers that she chose. She also called it most rewarding careers and said that she has been doing ad voice-overs. She said how she was confused when she stopped receiving work.

Though, Saba did not mention the name of the director with whom she worked regularly, but said that his reply left her shocked. She said that the director said that she would not want to do voiceovers anymore as she is dating a successful actor. She continued her post writing, “Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? Or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset.’ Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official as they walked hand-in-hand at the airport. (Agencies)

