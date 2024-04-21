Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ in works?

The eagerly anticipated sequels to Salman Khan’s “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (2015) and Akshay Kumar’s “Rowdy Rathore” (2012) could soon go on the floors. In Hyderabad, producer KK Radhamohan updated the audience about the films’ sequels while promoting Aayush Sharma’s next movie, “Ruslaan”.

While speaking to the media, Radhamohan revealed that writer Vijayendra Prasad has written several intriguing screenplays for the producer. “I have two stories written by Vijayendra Prasad,” Radhamohan shared. “One is Vikramarkudu 2, also known as Hindi Rowdy Rathore 2. We just need to find a decent cast at this point—the subject is ready.”

He also disclosed that a “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” sequel is being developed, provided Salman Khan gives a nod. “He (Prasad) has also readied the script for “Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2”,” he said, adding, “Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.” During a promotional event for RRR in 2021, Salman revealed that a “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” sequel is in development. Salman shared, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and soon we will be working together again for “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan” was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film starred Salman along with debutante Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film received widespread critical acclaim upon release and did massive box office numbers.

